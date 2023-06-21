Mikel Arteta’s squad believe Arsenal teenager is going to be a huge talent – journalist

Journalist Sam Dean has suggested that all of the first-team players at Arsenal are very much aware of just how talented Charlie Patino is as the midfielder seemingly edges towards the Emirates exit.

Dean was speaking on Charles Watts’ YouTube channel after being asked whether the speculation surrounding the futures of Thomas Partey and Granit Xhaka could lead to Patino having a rethink about his own future.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

It has been suggested for some time that Charlie Patino may leave Arsenal. The Athletic reported at the start of May that he was expected to leave permanently in search of regular game-time.

Arsenal first-team aware of potential of Charlie Patino

It would have initially taken Arsenal fans by some surprise. The 19-year-old has long been tipped for a very bright future at the Emirates. And his loan move to Blackpool appeared to be another step towards that first-team role in Mikel Arteta’s ranks.

Photo by Andrew Kearns – CameraSport via Getty Images

However, Arsenal have improved rapidly over the last 12 months. So you can understand why Patino feels that moving on permanently will be the best option for him.

There has since been speculation that Arsenal may oversee something of a midfield clear-out. Both Partey and Xhaka could leave the Gunners this summer, according to The Telegraph.

That prompted one fan to ask Watts and Dean whether their potential departures may tempt Patino to have a change of heart.

Watts suggested that he cannot see it and urged Arsenal to make sure that there is some kind of clause that leaves the door open for Patino to return in the future.

Dean added that there is a lot of excitement surrounding Patino as he also recommended a buy-back option.

“I would from a personal point of view stress the importance of getting a buy-back clause or matching rights. Because it’s very obvious – I think everyone knows it, all the first-team players certainly know it – that Patino is a player of real genuine talent,” he said.

“So what you don’t want is him going off to a lower Premier League team or upper Championship side, playing amazingly for two years and then joining Man City. No-one wants that from an Arsenal point of view. So they need to protect themselves against that to a degree.”

Arsenal have seen with Romeo Lavia how such a deal can work out extremely well. Manchester City sold Lavia to Southampton last year, and have the option to bring him back to the Etihad Stadium in 12 months (via 90min).

Few would have taken much notice initially of the Belgian heading to the south coast. But Lavia went on to enjoy a breakout campaign. He was one of the only positives for the Saints.

And now there are reports that Arsenal are looking at the £45 million-rated Lavia.

Patino needs time to realise his potential. So selling him could prove to be a masterstroke – as long as Arsenal have the opportunity to get him back in the future.