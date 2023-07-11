‘Hasn’t travelled’: Journalist says ‘outstanding’ player isn’t with Arsenal right now, he could be sold

Charlie Patino hasn’t travelled with the Arsenal squad to Germany as he prepares to leave the Gunners this summer.

That is according to Tom Canton who was speaking on his YouTube channel about the midfielder.

Canton says that all indications he’s received have suggested that the ‘outstanding’ midfielder will be leaving Arsenal this summer, and while there hasn’t been an update on that front for a little while, he’s currently not with the squad as he prepares to leave.

Patino was earmarked as one of the most promising young players at Arsenal for quite some time, but sadly, it hasn’t really worked out for the youngster at the Emirates, and now, a move is on the cards.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

Patino leaving

Canton shared what he knows about the midfielder.

“I think we’re going to see Patino leave this summer, that’s the indication we’ve been given about Charlie Patino. There has been no noise on that front, but he hasn’t travelled with the squad to Germany, unless that has somehow gone under the radar a little bit, but at the moment he remains a player who could leave Arsenal on a permanent deal this summer,” Canton said.

Photo by Ian Cook – CameraSport via Getty Images

Shame

It’s always a shame when an academy player doesn’t quite make the grade at their club, and in Patino’s case it’s especially sad.

Earmarked as one of the most talented players to ever come through Hale End, big things were expected of this young man, but Arsenal’s progression in recent times has led to limited first-team chances, and now, he’s ready to spread his wings and go elsewhere.

Whether or not Arsenal live to regret letting Patino go remains to be seen, but we can’t help but feel that this is one that could backfire.