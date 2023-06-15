Leeds United defender Robin Koch has started talks about leaving the club this summer after their relegation from the Premier League.

Journalist Florian Plettenberg has provided an update on the German international’s future.

The 26-year-old was signed by Leeds for £11.5m when the club first returned to the Premier League.

A serious knee injury scuppered his first campaign at the club, but he was a mainstay last summer, missing just two league games.

Unfortunately, he couldn’t help Leeds avoid relegation, with four different managers unable to fix their defensive frailties.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Despite their problems at the back, Sam Allardyce admitted he would be happy to work with Robin Koch again.

He was barely able to train under Allardyce due to injury, but still played in their final three games to help them try and avoid the drop.

Koch is now in talks to leave Leeds this summer with several teams interested.

Newcastle have been linked, but many fans won’t like the other Premier League club considering a move.

Koch in talks to leave Leeds

Florian Plettenberg provided an update on the German international’s future and said: “News Koch: He‘s on the shortlist of ManUtd! Loose talks took place. Confirmed.”

The last thing Leeds fans will want is to see Koch move to Manchester United this summer.

Erik ten Hag is considering letting Harry Maguire leave, meaning there would be a space in the squad for another centre-back.

Leeds will know how important it is to keep as many of their best players as possible going into next season.

An immediate return to the Premier League is vital to avoid getting stuck in the Championship once again.

The club may be willing to keep hold of several stars for one more season despite still being on Premier League wages.

Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images

However, costs will need to be cut and that may be why Koch is in talks to leave Leeds.

The club will hope a bidding war breaks out between Newcastle and Manchester United this summer.

It could help them bring in players ready to challenge for promotion to the Championship.

There might be a few candidates Leeds fans would prefer to let go first before Koch heads out the door.