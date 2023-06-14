Reported Tottenham transfer target, Harry Maguire, is set with crunch talks with Erik ten Hag about his future at Manchester United.

The England international has slipped down the pecking order at Old Trafford after a dip in form over the past 18 months and now he’s set for a meeting with the gaffer about whether or not he’ll be leaving this summer.

Maguire has been linked with both Newcastle and Tottenham lately, and according to Jacobs, speaking on The Done Deal Show, the centre-back is now set for a meeting with Ten Hag to see whether or not he will indeed be a Manchester United player next season.

Maguire set for crunch talks

Jacobs shared what he knows about the £80m man.

“We have to wait and see what Ten Hag wants to do with the player, it’s the same with Maguire, they’re going to have a meeting to see whether or not they will move forwards with Maguire. Ten Hag will inform Maguire that he is dropping down the pecking order and then Maguire will have to understand his role in the team or decide to leave. He’s quite a likely exit, finally, that one has credence to it,” Jacobs said.

Likely to leave

Jacobs says that Maguire is likely to leave Man United this summer, and that does look like the logical conclusion to this saga from the outside looking in.

Indeed, he’s barely getting a game for the Red Devils these days, and, in all honesty, it’s probably for the best that he does go.

With Kim Min-Jae linked to United and Lisandro Martinez soon to be back from injury, Maguire’s chances will soon be even more limited.

A player of this talent should be playing every week, and that’s why a transfer away from Man United makes sense.