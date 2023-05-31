Sam Allardyce names three Leeds players he would work with again











Current Leeds United manager Sam Allardyce has named the three players from the Elland Road club that he would like to work with again.

The English manager took over with four games remaining to try and complete the impossible and keep Leeds up.

With one draw and three losses in a tough set of fixtures, Allardyce failed and the club suffered relegation.

There was not a lot he could do in such short time. A lot of blame should go to the hierarchy at Leeds and those in charge before he took over.

The future of Leeds is a tough one to work out as they have a lot of work to do in the summer. They will want to return to the Premier League as soon as possible.



The manager would have no doubt wanted and believed he could keep the club up. Sadly it was not meant to be.

He reportedly could still stay at the club, but he has big crunch talks soon to decide his fate.

Allardyce was speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast and named three Leeds players he would like to work with again.

Co-host Tim Sherwood asked the 68-year-old which three players he would like to work with. He named Robin Koch, Luke Ayling and Jack Harrison.

Allardyce said (51 minutes): “Robin Koch I thought was great. Really, really determined.

“I thought that Luke Ayling was dedicated, he loves the football club. He knows everything that he wants to be.

And of the 26-year-old winger, Allardyce said: “I think that Jack Harrison’s commitment at Leeds United is excellent.”

It is really interesting to see what Allardyce thinks about the players he mentioned and how he mentions their determination, dedication and commitment.

All three have been fan-favourites at the club whilst they have been there, but sadly they just didn’t have enough to keep the club up.

