‘Interesting’: 26-year-old Leeds player barely trained last week under Sam Allardyce – reporter











Robin Koch was barely involved during Sam Allardyce’s first week of training at Leeds United.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Ian Irving was speaking about some of the changes that Allardyce made to his team at the weekend against Manchester City, and he discussed the decision to leave Koch on the bench.

It was interesting to see Koch left on the bench. After all, he was replaced by Rasmus Kristensen – a natural full-back, and he’s been one of Leeds’ most consistent performers this season.

However, according to Irving, Koch missed a lot of training last week due to an injury, and that led to this weekend’s defensive switch.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Koch missed training

Irving shared what he heard about Koch.

“Another interesting aspect to the teamsheet if we can, Robin Koch I understood missed a bit of training during the week so Kristensen was moved inside for that, but Adam Forshaw was moved into the midfield for only his third Premier League start too,” Irving said.

Does he return?

Koch was fit enough to be on the bench against Manchester City, so he may well be fit enough to return to the team next weekend against Newcastle, but the question is, should he?

Even though Leeds lost against City, their defence did a good job at keeping the Premier League champions-elect at bay, with two moments of brilliant from Ilkay Gundogan proving the difference at the weekend.

Of course, Kristensen is a natural full-back, but he didn’t look lost at all when playing as a centre-half against City.

Sam Allardyce will have to gamble and roll the dice a few times if he wants to keep Leeds in the Premier League, and perhaps keeping Kristensen in the side is a call he will opt to make.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

