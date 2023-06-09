Newcastle United are reportedly looking to raid a number of relegated Premier League clubs this summer.

The Magpies have enjoyed an amazing season and will take part in the Champions League next term.

With that in mind, Newcastle need to bolster their ranks ahead of competing and challenging on four fronts.

According to 90Min, the Magpies have set their sights on players from Leeds, Leicester and Southampton.

Obviously some of the names have been doing the rounds for a while now, like James Maddison.

However, 90Min has mentioned a fairly new name with regards to Newcastle interest – Robin Koch.

The Magpies have apparently been impressed by the Leeds and Germany defender’s versatility.

Koch can in both central positions in a back four and also just in front of the defence.

As per Transfermarkt, he has also played at full-back and even on the right wing during the course of his career.

The 26-year-old had a mixed season, showing glimpses of quality but lacking consistency overall.

Leeds signed Koch for a reported £20million in the summer of 2020 and he has made 77 appearances for the Whites.

The ‘incredible‘ defender’s contract runs out next year, so his club will almost certainly sell him this summer.

Our view

Koch seems like a decent shout for Newcastle. He’s talented, in his prime, and has Premier League experience.

In addition, the Magpies will probably fancy their chances of getting a good deal as his parent club has gone down.

It promises to be an interesting summer for Newcastle on the transfer front, as they’re in such a good position.

Should the Magpies bring in the right players and keep their main stars, silverware is very much a possibility.