‘Wow’: Craig Moore simply can’t believe what he’s heard people saying about ‘fantastic’ Celtic player

Celtic goalkeeper, Joe Hart, has been a brilliant signing for Celtic. Ange Postecoglou really pulled one from the fire when he convinced the former Tottenham and Man City man to come to Glasgow.

Taking over the gloves after a season of watching Vasilis Barkas struggle to make an impact, Hart brought calm and stability to the Celtic backline when once there was only calamity and panic.

However, Hart hasn’t been immune to criticism during his time at the club. He has been liable to a mistake or two that give the fans some heart-in-mouth moments.

And although he was excellent in the 1-0 win over Rangers almost two weeks ago, there are fans that believe the club should be looking to replace him.

But former Rangers defender, Craig Moore, couldn’t believe that some fans held that view. In fact, when he heard that, he was visibly shocked when it was put to him.

Moore said [The Go Radio Football Show], “Yeah? Wow. He’s a fantastic professional and he’s a fantastic goalkeeper. Of course, he has a mistake in him in his locker, but everyone does.

“But the experience and how he’s able to bounce back and the presence of how he’s thought of at Celtic and all of his clubs, speaks volumes.”

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Listen, Hart does need to be replaced. Not because he is a bad goalkeeper, but simply because he is 36-years-old and looks like he won’t be renewing his current contract that expires at the end of the season.

TBR Celtic have said before that Brendan Rodgers must look to sign a long-term replacement for him because, with all the best will in the world, he can’t go on forever.

With Ben Siegrist clearly well out of the picture and Scott Bain really not having the necessary quality to be a consistent number-one at the club, a resolution to the goalkeeping situation is looming and it is one that Rodgers needs to find quickly.

