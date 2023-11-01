Wouldn’t surprise me’: John Hartson thinks 32-year-old Celtic player is going to start vs St Mirren now

Celtic will be hoping to bounce back from the weekend’s disappointing draw with Hibs by taking three points at home to St Mirren tonight.

Pretty much the whole Celtic team failed to turn up, barring one player, and the Edinburgh performance leaves Brendan Rodgers with a dilemma on who to start against The Buddies tonight.

However, John Hartson has said that he wouldn’t be surprised if Luis Palma was benched tonight because of his Hibs performance and James Forrest started instead.

Hartson said [The Go Radio Football Show], “He hasn’t let anybody down when he comes on. He’s had his testimonial, he’s got over 100 goals, over 100 assists.

“This boy has been a serious player for Celtic.

“When he comes on he predominantly makes a little bit of an impact in the game. He plays on that right-hand side. He generally beats a fullback, he gets crosses in and he gets attempts on goal.

“And listen it wouldn’t surprise me if he started tomorrow night instead of [Luis] Palma.

“James has deserved this opportunity because Palma was quiet at the weekend.”

Luis Palma must start for Celtic tonight vs St Mirren

Now I kind of get what Hartson is talking about here but there is no way Palma will get dropped to the bench after one poor performance.

The Honduran has been terrific for Brendan Rodgers over the past five games and deserves to keep his place.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

Three goals and an assist in his eight appearances so far for Celtic AND Palma’s Champions League performances dictate that he is not a player Rodgers needs to worry about.

If Palma doesn’t perform tonight, which I suspect he will, then I can see the argument for maybe discussing the option of leaving him out but it cannot be denied that he has been one of Celtic’s best players of late.

Palma will start tonight. I have no doubt in my mind about that. The only reason I can see him being left out is to rest him but with an international break looming and Rangers closing the gap on Sunday, I can’t see Rodgers taking his foot off the gas and he will field his strongest team.

In other news, 21-year-old ‘elite’ player admits he could sign permanently for Celtic next summer