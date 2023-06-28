West Ham United captain Declan Rice has told Newcastle United this summer that he wants to join Arsenal.

Speaking on TalkSPORT (28/6 7:56am), journalist Alex Crook provided more details on the 24-year-old’s future.

Arsenal have now made three bids to sign the England international.

The first two were rejected immediately, however, Arsenal feel they’re now close to signing Declan Rice.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Once it became clear that Rice would be available this summer, plenty of top clubs considered signing him.

Manchester City had a bid rejected and have now reportedly pulled out of the race to sign him.

Their rivals Manchester United are also keen, but it looks difficult for them to hijack his move to Arsenal now.

Crook has revealed that Newcastle also enquired about Rice but his camp made it clear Arsenal was his desired destination.

Eddie Howe’s side have instead turned to Sandro Tonali to improve their midfield options.

Rice told Newcastle he wants Arsenal move

Providing his latest information on the Declan Rice saga, Crook said: “I have to say I think the end game is in sight. We should mention Newcastle as part of this conversation.

“They were showing an interest. I understand actually that Declan Rice’s camp met with Newcastle but they were given the same message: Declan wants to join Arsenal.

“He’s very keen to play under Mikel Arteta and see how he fits into that system and see if Arsenal can go again and really challenge Manchester City for the title.”

The ‘world-class’ midfielder will improve whichever Premier League side ends up signing him.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Getty Images

Newcastle and Arsenal both play with a midfield three but in very different setups.

Mikel Arteta could use Declan Rice in the deepest holding midfielder role, or a more advanced box-to-box position.

Newcastle don’t tend to play with a more advanced midfielder, meaning Rice could play across the centre of the park for them.

It says a lot that Rice told Newcastle he wants to join Arsenal during their negotiations.

He appears to be nearing his dream of playing at The Emirates after some intense negotiations.