Arsenal now close to agreeing deal to sign ‘unbelievable’ player after developments

Arsenal are now reportedly close to agreeing a deal to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United this summer.

That’s according to ESPN who share the latest information they’ve been given about the 24-year-old from their sources.

Arsenal’s attempts to sign Declan Rice have been the transfer saga of the season so far.

It’s been clear for some time that Mikel Arteta has been desperate to bring in the England international.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

The ‘unbelievable’ midfielder would immediately improve his starting line-up and can play several different roles in his system.

However, negotiations have been difficult with West Ham, who don’t want to lose their star player unless they receive a mammoth fee.

Arsenal have already had two bids rejected for Rice, but a deal is now reportedly close.

Manchester City are also sniffing around, but Rice’s preferred destination has always been The Emirates.

With personal terms already agreed, it’s up to the two clubs to get the deal over the line.

Arsenal close to Rice deal

The report states that sources have told ESPN a £100m offer with £5m in add-ons has been submitted by Arsenal.

The two clubs ‘remain in negotiations’ over the payment structure and total fee, with West Ham wanting £5m extra in additional fees.

Given Arsenal have already gone well beyond their initial offer for Rice, this feels like a small price to pay to get a deal over the line.

Mikel Arteta will be very excited to work with Rice if Arsenal can get a deal over the line.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The England international feels like a good fit in a young, vibrant squad.

Arsenal will benefit from having another leader on the pitch, with Rice having worn the captain’s armband at West Ham for some time.

With pre-season just around the corner, Arteta will be desperate for his number-one target to be joining as soon as possible.

A deal between Arsenal and West Ham appears to be as close as it ever has been now.

It may not be long before the 24-year-old makes the move across London to The Emirates.