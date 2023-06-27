Manchester United have reportedly made a request to West Ham United after Arsenal and Manchester City both lodged their bids to sign Declan Rice.

The Englishman is a wanted man. The Gunners have had two offers rejected for him already and a third one is on the way, while Manchester City lodged their opening bid last night.

Manchester United have been linked with a move to sign Rice too, and The Telegraph share what they’ve now asked West Ham to do about the situation.

Photo by Ramsey Cardy – Sportsfile/UEFA via Getty Images

Manchester United have asked West Ham for more time to bid for Declan Rice

As we’ve told you already, Arsenal have had two bids rejected by West Ham for Declan Rice, with the second one being a guaranteed fee of £75 million plus an additional £15 million in add-ons.

Manchester City have proposed a better offer to the Hammers – £80 million plus £10 million in add-ons. However, that is set to be rejected as well.

Both clubs are expected to return to the table with better offers for Rice, and as things stand, Arsenal and Manchester City are the favourites to get him.

Manchester United, however, aren’t accepting defeat just yet.

The report claims that United are interested in signing Rice as well this summer and are thinking of a player-plus-cash deal to get it done. The Red Devils have apparently asked West Ham to give them some more time to prepare their bid.

However, Erik ten Hag’s side are still viewed as ‘outsiders’ and are the least likely among the three sides to sign Rice this summer.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

TBR View:

It is no surprise at all that Manchester United would like to sign Rice too, who wouldn’t?

The Englishman is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and an argument can be made that he’s good enough to play for any club in the world.

Manchester City definitely have the biggest resources to get this done, while Arsenal offer a very attractive sporting project under Mikel Arteta and his exciting young squad.

Manchester United, however, have a cloud of uncertainty over their head with their takeover, and that could well be why they end up missing out on Rice and a few other targets this summer.