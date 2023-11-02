‘Wonderful’: St Mirren boss Stephen Robinson blown away by what 24-year-old Celtic player did last night

Celtic’s win over St Mirren is one of those that could be a moment in the season that proves pivotal in the race for the Scottish Premiership.

With Rangers closing the gap at the top to five points after Celtic dropped points against Hibs on Saturday, Brendan Rodgers knew that three points were a must.

After announcing his starting lineup, I’ll admit, I was surprised to see Daizen Maeda benched and Nat Phillips starting. However, now we know what we know about Cameron Carter-Vickers, Phillips’ inclusion was understandable.

However, no one saw the inclusion of David Turnbull coming. With Paulo Bernardo taking media duties this week, the assumption was that he would have started last night.

However, Turnbull got the nod, and St Mirren manager, Stephen Robinson, was taken aback at what he produced against his side.

Robinson said [BBC Sportsound], “Obviously not happy with the result. Ultimately their goal was excellent. Their first goal as well from Dave [David Turnbull], they were two cracking goals.

“Their goal was a wonderful goal to win it. Sometimes you’re looking for people to blame, but you have to hold your hands up, it was a very good goal.”

Turnbull’s goal was something special. His celebration was not. The Celtic midfielder raised eyebrows with what he did after he scored but he also raised bums off seats with his finish into the top left-hand corner of St Mirren’s net.

The 24-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season and will probably be hoping to convince Brendan Rodgers to offer him a new deal.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

If Turnbull keeps smashing goals in like he did last night and ups his consistency, then his chances of staying at Celtic beyond the summer increase.

For me, it’s unlikely. I really like Turnbull and have been an advocate of his for ages now on not only TBR Celtic but also on 67 Hail Hail.

The big problem he has is the quality of players who are ahead of him in the pecking order. One of them in Reo Hatate, is out injured and Turnbull has an opportunity to do a Liam Scales.

Last night was a start, but Celtic need more than just goals from Turnbull.

