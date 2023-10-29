John Hartson shares verdict on ‘lacklustre’ Celtic performance against Hibs

Celtic’s performance against Hibs will probably go down as the worst performance of the season so far.

Many would argue that the draw against St Johnstone at Celtic Park is the one that takes that crown but at least Celtic created proper chances against the SPFL strugglers.

But against Hibs, there wasn’t any real penetration. Apart from the long-range effort by Paulo Bernardo in the first half and James Forrest crashing a volley off the bar in the final six minutes of the game, Celtic created nothing of note that would suggest they deserved more from the game.

And John Hartson shared his thoughts on what he thought of not only the performance but a big problem Celtic currently have with their squad.

Hartson posted on social media platform X, “Watched the Celtic Hibs game. Celtic a bit lacklustre not everyone at the races.

“Hibs dug in but our 2nd string players look like they are finding it hard to take the responsibility on when given a chance.”

Celtic need to invest wisely in the January transfer window

Look, the club did well to get almost all of their top players signed up on new and improved deals in the summer. They deserve immense credit for that.

But, the players that were brought in during the summer, with the exception of Luis Palma, simply don’t look first-team ready. The fact that Celtic finished the game with players from the Neil Lennon era on the park tells you all you need to know.

Not enough work has been done to add genuine quality and move on players who clearly don’t look like they have a future at the club.

I’ll let you guys decide who they are. I have been vocal on TBR Celtic on who I believe needs to leave the club and where Celtic must strengthen.

Make no mistake, there is work needing to be done in January to strengthen the quality of the Celtic bench. Either that or Brendan Rodgers needs to give guys like Marco Tilio a chance or persevere with the likes of Hyunjun Yang.

I think every Celtic supporter knows what needs to happen. Let’s hope Rodgers gets the opportunity to spend some of the mounds of cash sitting in the Parkhead club’s bank account.

