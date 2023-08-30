£51.5m Liverpool midfield target now set for Manchester City – Romano

Liverpool have got just two more days to get another midfielder in through the doors at Anfield.

The Reds have already brought in three new players in the middle of the park this summer.

However, with so many departures from the Liverpool midfield, there’s scope to bring more in.

Plenty of names have been doing the rounds, including Ryan Gravenberch and Cheick Doucoure.

However, another name linked with Liverpool is now said to be on the way to Manchester City.

Earlier this summer, Alex Crook told GiveMeSport that the Reds were eyeing Matheus Nunes.

Now, Fabrizio Romano has declared “here we go” on Nunes joining City from Wolverhampton Wanderers.

The reported Liverpool target is “already on his way” for a fee previously reported by Romano as £51.5million.

Admittedly, Liverpool don’t seem to have focused a lot of energy on Nunes.

Nonetheless, he would’ve been a good shout for the Reds, as he’s a top midfielder.

Nunes is very talented, incredibly fast, and is proven in the Premier League.

Ruben Neves described him as ‘one of the fastest midfielders’ he had ever played with.

Meanwhile, BBC Sport pundit Dion Dublin previously lauded his “incredible” goalscoring abilities.

However, it looked like Nunes really wanted to move to City, who are a difficult proposition to turn down.

Nevertheless, Liverpool seem to have other targets higher up on their wish list that they’re working on.

Let’s see what happens in the coming days. Hopefully there will be some exciting developments.