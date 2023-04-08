BBC pundit hails 'incredible' Liverpool target Matheus Nunes for Wolves goal v Chelsea











Matheus Nunes showed his true quality for Wolves against Chelsea today as he scored a stunner at Molineux.

Nunes has been one of the stars of the show at times for Wolves and his form has seen Liverpool linked with a move for the midfielder. Wolves are believed to be looking for close to £44m to even consider selling the class Portuguese star.

Of course, goals haven’t exactly flowed for the midfielder at Wolves. But against Chelsea today, he showed the quality that has got Liverpool really keen.

Photo by Jack Thomas – WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

And watching on for the BBC, former PL striker Dion Dublin was in awe of the brilliance Nunes displayed in the strike.

“That was incredible from Matheus Nunes. The way he struck it, he came across it and put a bit of fade on it. It was so true,” Dublin said.

Nunes will be looking to finish the season strongly and ensure Wolves end up nowhere near any sort of relegation fight. At the moment, following the win over Chelsea and his strike, that looks like being a reality.

For Liverpool and those watching Nunes closely, it will have been pleasing to see such a fine goal scored.

TBR’s View: Nunes is good enough for Liverpool

There has been times when Matheus Nunes hasn’t quite shown enough at Wolves but today, he looked a real class act and his goal summed him up.

For Liverpool, signing quality midfield players this summer is going to be crucial. We all know they want to sign Jude Bellingham but Nunes is certainly a player who can do the business as well.

If Wolves are to lose Nunes to Liverpool, then they will be gutted. Today showed just why there has been so much said about the midfielder. And for those Liverpool scouts watching on, it simply added more weight to the arguments he’d be a top signing.