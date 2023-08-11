What Moises Caicedo has just done on Instagram amid Chelsea and Liverpool transfer battle

Moises Caicedo appears to be active on Instagram right now as Chelsea and Liverpool continue to battle it out for the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder.

What an incredible transfer saga this has been. Chelsea have gone from being the favourites to big losers and they’ve somehow managed to become the favourites again.

Caicedo’s desire seems perfectly clear at the moment.

Photo by JEWEL SAMAD/AFP via Getty Images

Moises Caicedo starts following Chelsea on Instagram after rejecting Liverpool

Liverpool surprised everyone when they entered the race to sign Moises Caicedo yesterday.

Every Reds fan was looking at the Romeo Lavia deal, but Jurgen Klopp’s side made a mammoth move that seemed to have blown Chelsea out of the water.

Liverpool and Brighton agreed a £110 million deal for the transfer of the Ecuador international, and it looked like he would be on his way to Merseyside for a medical today.

However, Caicedo has reportedly rejected a move to Liverpool (Football Transfers) and has directly told the Reds that the only club he wants to join is Chelsea.

Now, to fuel the rumours even more, Fabrizio Romano has claimed that the midfielder has just started following Chelsea on Instagram.

TBR View:

Caicedo’s preference looks very, very clear right now.

The Ecuador international has been in talks with Chelsea over a move for over a month now. He has been their top target, and they’ve been trying to sign him for quite some time.

Liverpool, on the other hand, are the ones who have an agreement with Brighton, but that will not get them anywhere as things stand – unless the Blues drop out of the race.

We expect more drama to unfold in the coming hours.