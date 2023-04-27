What Julian Nagelsmann did weeks ago when he first heard about Tottenham's interest











Tottenham Hotspur have once again been linked with a move to appoint Julian Nagelsmann as their new manager this summer.

Spurs have just handed over the reins to Ryan Mason until the end of the season after Antonio Conte’s successor, Cristian Stellini, was shown the door earlier this week.

Mason does have eyes on the permanent Spurs job, but recent reports have claimed that Nagelsmann is still in the race. Journalist Alex Crook, however, says he has heard the opposite.

Julian Nagelsmann ruled himself out of accepting the Tottenham job weeks ago

When Chelsea and Tottenham were both looking at Nagelsmann to fill their respective managerial positions, reports revealed that the German would prefer Stamford Bridge over Spurs.

However, after holding talks with Chelsea, the 35-year-old decided against taking the job there, and reports this week have suggested that he is now ‘tempted‘ to become the next Tottenham manager.

Crook was asked about this yesterday, and the journalist claimed that the last he heard was that Nagelsmann had ruled himself out of the running for the Spurs job.

Things, however, may have changed now with Chelsea set to appoint Mauricio Pochettino.

When asked if Nagelsmann should be Tottenham’s top target now after reports revealed he’s tempted by the opportunity, Crook told GiveMeSport: “I think if it’s true, yeah.

“But it goes against what I’ve been told. I was told he ruled himself out quite early.

“So, unless it’s because he’s not got the Chelsea job, and he’s so desperate to get back in, I think there are more risks for Nagelsmann when taking that job than just waiting to see what else comes available.”

TBR View:

Nagelsmann is a ‘phenomenal‘ football manager.

It was a shock to see Bayern Munich sack him last month, and we all know it’s only a matter of time before he ends up at the helm of a top club in Europe.

The Real Madrid and PSG jobs are set to become available this summer, and Nagelsmann is likely to be on the shortlist of both of those clubs.

However, if reports that he’s tempted by Tottenham are true, Spurs should make their move and get him in before other clubs get a chance to change his mind.

