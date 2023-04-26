Julian Nagelsmann now very tempted to take the Tottenham job











Former Bayern Munich boss Julian Nagelsmann is now very tempted to take the Tottenham job, but only if they can meet his demands.

Tottenham are searching for a new permanent manager to take over ahead of next season following Antonio Conte’s departure last month.

Cristian Stellini only lasted four Premier League games as acting head coach after he was sacked following the 6-1 defeat to Newcastle United.

Ryan Mason will now take charge until the end of the campaign, meaning Spurs are back to where they started after dismissing Jose Mourinho in 2021.

The most appealing candidate to take over from Conte this summer seems to be Julian Nagelsmann, with Mauricio Pochettino likely to head to Chelsea.

Indeed, Nagelsmann is reportedly warming to the idea of becoming the new Tottenham manager after it had initially seemed that he wasn’t interested.

Now, BILD claims that the 35-year-old is fully focused on the option of joining Spurs this summer.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann tempted to take Tottenham job

The German outlet claims that Nagelsmann would only be willing to join Spurs over the summer, rather than immediately.

He also wants the ‘decisive’ say in Tottenham’s transfer dealings. But he is interested in taking the job.

And the outlet notes that if Tottenham can meet Nagelsmann’s demands, he could end up making the switch to north London ahead of next season.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann’s dismissal from Bayern Munich last month came as a huge surprise given their form on the pitch.

He was replaced by former Chelsea man Thomas Tuchel, who hasn’t got off to the best of starts in Munich.

Daniel Levy is facing a huge few weeks ahead as he bids to get the club back on an upward trajectory.

Appointing the ‘phenomenal’ Nagelsmann would certainly be a step in the right direction and Levy will need to get this appointment right, especially with Pochettino on his way to Chelsea.

