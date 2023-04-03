Journalist claims Julian Nagelsmann prefers move to Chelsea over Tottenham











Journalist Christian Falk has claimed that Julian Nagelsmann would prefer a move to Chelsea over Tottenham Hotspur now.

Tottenham have been eyeing a move for Nagelsmann over the past week after they parted ways with Antonio Conte last weekend.

The German boss was relieved of his duties at Bayern Munich just a few days before Conte left Spurs.

Indeed, Fabrizio Romano claimed that Spurs hold a ‘real interest’ in Nagelsmann. But their pursuit of the 35-year-old may have just been complicated.

Chelsea sacked Graham Potter on Sunday evening after a surprise 2-0 defeat at home to Aston Villa.

Now, the Blues are eyeing a move for Nagelsmann and it seems that he prefers a move to Stamford Bridge over Tottenham.

Photo by Roland Krivec/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann prefers Chelsea

Bild Sport journalist Christian Falk took to Twitter last night and shared an update on Nagelsmann’s future.

Falk claims that after Potter’s departure, the former Bayern manager sees Chelsea as the ‘preferred solution’ over Tottenham.

Spurs fans will undoubtedly be disappointed if Nagelsmann does end up choosing their London rivals, but they could probably see this coming.

Potter has been under pressure at Chelsea for quite some time now and after Nagelsmann’s surprise sacking, they have clearly seen an opportunity to hire the former RB Leipzig boss.

Photo by Stefan Brauer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Nagelsmann left Bayern after some issues behind the scenes, but his record on the pitch was pretty impressive.

He had delivered three trophies during his spell in Munich, including the Bundesliga title last time out.

Of course, nothing less is expected of Bayern managers but Nagelsmann also boasted a flawless record in the Champions League this season.

It would be a huge blow for Tottenham if Chelsea do land Nagelsmann, especially as it may leave them short of suitable replacements for Conte.

Mauricio Pochettino seems to be edging closer to replacing Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid too, which would rule out another popular candidate among Tottenham fans.

