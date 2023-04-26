‘We understand’: ‘Phenomenal’ Spurs manager target genuinely thought he would get the Chelsea job - journalist











Julian Nagelsmann genuinely thought he was getting the Chelsea job last week.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast, Graeme Bailey has been discussing the ‘phenomenal’ manager’s situation amid a number of links to Tottenham.

While Nagelsmann appears to be the frontrunner for the Spurs job at the moment, at one point it looked as though he was in line for the Stamford Bridge post.

Indeed, according to Bailey, Nagelsmann genuinely believed that he was getting the Chelsea job at one point last week, but after being invited for another round of talks, he pulled out of the race.

Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Nagelsmann thought he was getting the job

Bailey shared what he knows about Nagelsmann.

“Julian Nagelsmann, we understand that he thought he was getting offered that job last week. Instead he was invited for another round of talks and that was the straw that broke the camel’s back and he walked away. He wasn’t happy with the process at that point and thought he couldn’t work with this club,” Bailey said.

Mistake?

It sounds as though Nagelsmann was ready to become the new manager of Chelsea, but the Blues have now let the opportunity to hire the German slip through their fingers.

Instead, it looks like the Blues will be going for Mauricio Pochettino, and while he’s an exciting appointment in his own right, Nagelsmann’s recent CV is certainly more impressive than the Argentine’s.

Where Nagelsmann now ends up remains to be seen, there have been a number of links to Spurs, but with the PSG job on the horizon this summer, one has to wonder whether or not the former Bayern Munich boss is eyeing up a switch to the French capital.

Photo by Joachim Bywaletz/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

