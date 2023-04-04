What Jan Vertonghen has already said about Tottenham manager target Vincent Kompany











Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in appointing Burnley’s Vincent Kompany as their next manager, and Spurs fans will love what Jan Vertonghen has recently said about him.

Vertonghen was and still remains a fan favourite at Tottenham. He spent eight years as a Spurs player and was one of their best defenders during his time at the club.

He was phenomenal for Belgium too and rubbed shoulders thousands of times with Kompany, who he regards extremely highly for everything he achieved.

Reports revealed last week that Kompany has suddenly become Daniel Levy’s top target to take Antonio Conte’s job at Tottenham at the end of this season.

The Belgian, who is currently at the helm at Burnley, has done a remarkable job in the Championship. He is walking the division and will be in the Premier League next season.

Staying at Burnley, a club he helped get back up, would be poetic, but it has been reported that Kompany would accept the Spurs job if it was offered to him.

Vertonghen appeared to be delighted with that after he liked a post on Twitter suggesting that Kompany would be a great fit at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Now, his recent comments about the Manchester City legend show just how much he admires him.

He said on the FC Afkicken podcast last week, as translated by Archy Sport: “He was the captain of the Golden Generation. And he is the best captain I’ve ever seen. He always thought along for the team, on and off the field.

“He was respected by everyone. He was also the first of all of us to play for a big club in the Premier League. Then came Fellaini and Hazard, but he was the first. When Vincent Kompany speaks, you listen, believe me.

“He has such incredible charisma. He is one of the greatest personalities in football. He was my best captain ever!”

TBR View:

Kompany would be a very interesting appointment by Tottenham.

Spurs need a project manager now after their attempts to find quick success with Jose Mourinho and Antonio Conte failed miserably in recent years. They also need someone who develops young players and plays an attractive style of football.

Kompany checks all of those boxes, and perhaps, he could bring Vertonghen back to the club as well as one of his staff if he’s given the job this summer.

It will be interesting to see what will happen at the end of this season, but we think Kompany would be a great appointment.

