Report: Where Vincent Kompany ranks on Tottenham's manager shortlist











Tottenham Hotspur’s search for a new manager continues and despite rumours about Julian Nagelsmann, Vincent Kompany has emerged as the number-one candidate.

Spurs parted ways with Antonio Conte last weekend, eight days after his furious rant about the players, the board and even the club. There was no way back from that point, and he was shown the door on Sunday.

Tottenham will appoint their next manager after this season ends, and it could reportedly be Kompany.

Vincent Kompany becomes Tottenham’s top manager target

Julian Nagelsmann has widely been reported as Tottenham’s desired option to take charge of the club.

The German was sacked by Bayern Munich this month, and it is no surprise at all that he is on the wish list of quite a few clubs in Europe, including Tottenham.

However, a report from The Sun now reveals that Vincent Kompany is the leading contender to become the next Spurs boss, and it has been claimed that the Belgian is open to the move too.

Kompany is currently the manager of Burnley, and he has done a remarkable job there. The Clarets are 13 points clear at the top of the table in the Championship, and they are almost guaranteed to achieve promotion.

Once that’s done, Kompany could switch Turf Moor for the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Daniel Levy is impressed

This is only Kompay’s second job as a manager after his spell at Anderlecht.

Appointing him was a risk for Burnley last summer, especially after they lost so many key players following their relegation from the Premier League.

However, the 36-year-old Belgian has done a fantastic job. He is playing an exciting brand of football and that, in particular, has reportedly impressed Spurs chairman Daniel Levy.

It will be interesting to see what will happen this summer, but Kompany would surely be an exciting appointment.

