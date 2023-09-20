‘Shocking’: Neil Lennon absolutely furious after what happened in the Celtic vs Feyenoord game last night

Former Celtic manager, Neil Lennon, was absolutely livid last night after watching Celtic go down 2-0 to Feyenoord in the Champions League.

Lennon laid out his stall live on Sky Sports after the match referee decided to award the Dutch champions a penalty and send off Celtic defender, Gustaf Lagerbielke for his challenge on Feyenoord attacker, Igor Paixao.

Lennon raged [Sky Sports], “For me, it’s not a penalty. It’s an awful decision from the referee. The penalty for Feyenoord is shocking. Absolutely shocking.

“The referee has sent Lagerbielke off and it’s a penalty. For me, it’s never a penalty. It’s a shocking decision. I feel so aggrieved for Celtic and that young lad.”

The thing the Celtic fans loved about Lennon is his penchant for wearing his heart on his sleeve as a player and a manager and it’s great to see that’s not changed now he is in punditry.

TBR Celtic already mentioned this morning that Lagerbielke should have been more diligent after he was put on a yellow card midway through the first half in Rotterdam.

The young Swede was walking a tightrope and making a challenge like that, however innocuous it was, is always dangerous in Europe.

However, Joe Hart saved the penalty but being down to 10 men meant that any fightback was always going to be difficult.

And when Odin Thaigo Holm got his marching orders shortly after, nine men made a Celtic comeback impossible.

Next up for Celtic in the Champions League is Lazio on the 4th of October where Brendan Rodgers’ side must take all three points if they want to have a chance of progressing from the group.

