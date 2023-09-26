‘I saw’: Pundit noticed something about Brendan Rodgers for the first time vs Livingston on Saturday

Celtic’s result against Livingston will be a springboard for the rest of their season. That’s according to radio pundit and journalist, Mark Guidi.

The team’s battling qualities and togetherness have been tested over the past seven days, none more so than in Rotterdam last Tuesday night. But it was on Saturday that Guidi said he saw something different from Brendan Rodgers when the full-time whistle went on the 3-0 win.

Guidi said [The Go Radio Football Show], “The story of the day was the manager Brendan Rodgers. I think Brendan Rodgers needed that kind of game. I said on Friday night, I think Celtic I’ve been kind of flat this season.

“I thought the spark was there on Saturday. They’re going to a difficult venue on the back of a midweek defeat on the opening night of the Champions League.

“Down to ten men after half an hour and they cruised it. And if anybody was in any doubt, he’s a master coach. He’s a superb coach. He’s a great guy to be in charge of Celtic.

“His tactics, the way the players responded to him, the substitution they had to make. I thought I saw a wee glint in Brendan Rodgers’ eye for the for the first time and I just think that he needed that.

“And, domestically, I don’t think Celtic will look back from Saturday. I don’t think they’ll look back.”

Brendan Rodgers’ Celtic plan is starting to come to fruition

The stuttering start to Celtic’s season left many fans longing for the return to Angeball. Anyone that denies that is being economical with the truth.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

But what fans are starting to see now is Rodgers’ plan starting to take shape. Players like Matt O’Riley, Daizen Maeda and Kyogo Furuhashi are starting to get to grips with the Celtic manager’s style of play

If Ibrox planted the seeds for Rodgers’ plan for this team, Rotterdam provided the water and Livingston allowed us to watch it grow.

And to think, Rodgers is doing this with a makeshift defence and other key players missing from the team. Just think what he could do when he has a full quota of players to choose from.

