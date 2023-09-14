‘Childish’: Dutch pundit takes bizarre swipe at Celtic with Rangers Champions League comparison

Celtic are due to kick off their Champions League adventure against Feyenoord at the De Kuip in just over one week’s time.

After impressing under Ange Postecoglou last season, Celtic won plaudits for their style of play against Real Madrid. But, ultimately, they failed to qualify and finished bottom of their group.

For Brendan Rodgers, it gives the Celtic manager the opportunity to test his new squad against Europe’s elite to see just how his new signings will fare.

Which makes Dutch pundit, Aad de Mos’ comments about the Hoops all that bit more bizarre. Speaking about Feynoord’s chances, de Mos said [Daily Record], “Feyenoord can stunt against anyone. In all home games, they are capable of winning. Celtic will play childish, attacking.

“Although they do have a cunning coach in Brendan Rodgers. But it falls into the Rangers category. Feyenoord should win twice from that. Simeone and Sarri are scared of De Kuip; they will have the thought of not losing there. They will lurk on the counter and try to win a game via a sleight of hand.

“Feyenoord will eliminate Lazio or Atletico and take second place. They will cash in on the experience of the Europa and Conference League. I think they are going to be surprisingly good in the Champions League. I expect the most from Feyenoord in Europe, then PSV, AZ and the least from Ajax.”

The quality and depth of both Rangers and Celtic’s squads, and managers, could not be more different. That was proven when Celtic beat the Ibrox club prior to the international break.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

Also, Rodgers is a proven, elite manager. At the time Rangers went out of the Champions League, Giovanni van Bronckhorst, although experienced, was not of the level of Rodgers.

Look, Celtic could very well finish bottom of the group. As could Feyenoord. The point is, who knows what will happen?

The Hoops have a new squad, a new manager and a new style of play that is more suited to the European game. The proof will be in the pudding on the 19th of September when Celtic face the Dutch champions.

You would have to hope that Rodgers will use these comments to spur his players to a famous win in Holland.

