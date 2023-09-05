‘It’s feasible’: Neil Lennon predicts where Celtic can finish in their Champions League group this season

Neil Lennon has made a bold prediction of where he believes Celtic can finish in this season’s Champions League.

Being drawn against Feyenoord, Lazio and Atletico Madrid wasn’t the worst draw Celtic could have hoped for and most fans will be hoping that third place and dropping into the Europa League would be a good outcome.

But not Neil Lennon. The legendary Celtic manager and player believes that his old club should be aiming higher for this season’s group stage.

Lennon said [PLZ Soccer], “Celtic are way ahead of the rest at the minute without being brilliant themselves. I do think they are a far more confident Celtic team.

“And I do like the group in the Champions League. I think it’s feasible that they can get European football beyond Christmas.

“Possibly, why not second? You know if you can win your home games. I think Atletico will probably run away with the group but then you’ve got to fight for second or third and they’ve got a chance.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Celtic’s progress in the Champions League has greatly diminished over the past 15-20 years. Finances dictate that whilst the club will more often than not be the dominant force in Scottish football, a lengthy run in Europe’s premier competition will always be difficult.

And whilst the Europa League can offer football after Christmas, the quality of teams and the budgets available to them even in that competition will make it difficult for progression.

However, as Lennon points out, get results at home and anything can happen and the Celtic support will certainly be hoping that will be the case this season.

