What Andrea Radrizzani has become concerned with at Leeds United under Javi Gracia











Leeds United owner Andrea Radrizzani has become increasingly worried about one aspect of Javi Gracia’s tenure.

A report from 90min has provided more details on the turmoil at Elland Road right now.

Despite Everton and Leicester City playing each other tonight, Leeds will still be outside of the bottom three tomorrow.

However, they’ll be hanging on by the skin of their teeth, with their rivals’ run-ins looking much easier.

With four games remaining, Javi Gracia has to find a way to stop his side from leaking goals.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

The 23 they conceded in April is a new Premier League record.

Incidentally, the previous record was 20, which was also held by Leeds.

Illan Meslier’s confidence in goal appears to be shot, while his defence continues to make poor decisions.

The form of Marc Roca and Weston McKennie has also been questioned, leaving Leeds in a terrible position.

Andrea Radrizzani now reportedly has concerns about Leeds boss Gracia going into the final four games.

It would be a seriously risky move to part ways with the Spaniard now so close to the end of the season.

Leeds owner Radrizzani concerned by Gracia

The report from 90min states that, ‘Sources have confirmed to 90min that Radrizzani has grown concerned that the squad are not responding to Gracia’s methods and talks are now being held with the rest of the Leeds hierarchy, including Victor Orta and Angus Kinnear, over making a change which could come this week’

From the outside, it would appear clear that there’s plenty of confusion among the Leeds players.

Out of possession, none of the squad appear to know when to press the ball.

This has left massive holes in their defence that teams are easily taking advantage of.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

Bournemouth aren’t the strongest team going forward in the league, and had no problem creating chance after chance.

With Manchester City up next, the trip to The Etihad could be one of the highest scoring games the Premier League has seen this season.

Radrizzani needs to make a call as quickly as possible on Gracia’s future at Leeds.

Failure to do so could see them return to the Championship just three years after finally returning to the top flight.

