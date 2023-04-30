Bourmeouth vs Leeds United: Pundit slams 'dreadful' Illan Meslier











BBC pundit Francis Benali has slated Leeds United goalkeeper Illan Meslier for his performance against Bournemouth in the Premier League.

The two met in a huge match as both sides desperately need points in their battle for survival and it was a frantic first-half.

Bournemouth took a two-goal lead before Leeds pulled one back. In the end, Bournemouth won 4-1. With Leeds only a point away from relegation, they will not be happy with their performance.

One player who was slated was goalkeeper Meslier. He will no doubt be thinking that he could have kept the score down if he had performed better.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

Francis Benali slates Leeds goalkeeper Illan Meslier

The second goal from Bournemouth came from a corner. Meslier came out to claim it but then punched the ball out straight into the path of Jefferson Lerma.

Bournemouth then smashed the ball home and Benali certainly wasn’t impressed with the Leeds shot-stopper’s error.

Speaking about the second goal on BBC Radio 5 Live, Benali said: “My eyes are on Meslier, it’s a dreadful error. I don’t think he was under any pressure.

“If you aren’t going to catch it, punch it, but he flaps at it. Lerma still has a lot to do but what a dreadful error by Meslier. Leeds have got a lot to do.”

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

Meslier was again at fault for Bournemouth’s fourth of the day. The 23-year-old definitely should have done better for the goal and he’s made multiple errors this season.

The Frenchman may need to be taken out of the firing line over the next few games as he seems to be low on confidence right now.

