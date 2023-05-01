BBC pundit slams lazy £36k-a-week Leeds player's effort vs Bournemouth











Pundit Leon Osman has questioned Leeds United midfielder Weston McKennie’s work ethic after another disappointing defeat.

Osman was covering Bournemouth’s 4-1 win over Leeds on Match of the Day 2 yesterday.

Leeds have been in dreadful form as they slowly slip towards the relegation zone.

They have a tough final few games, and a trip to Bournemouth looked like a brilliant opportunity to pick up some much-needed points.

Unfortunately, they were outclassed by a Bournemouth team who have now virtually guaranteed their safety.

Midfielder Jefferson Lerma scored a first-half brace to put the hosts into a commanding position.

Photo by David Horton – CameraSport via Getty Images

The defending for all four goals was poor, but Osman wanted to highlight Weston McKennie’s role in Leeds’s defeat.

Since signing on loan from Juventus in January, he’s been one of the first names on the team sheet.

That’s thanks in part to an injury to Tyler Adams, but Javi Gracia may need to consider replacing him sooner rather than later.

Osman slates Leeds star McKennie

Analysing Leeds United’s defeat, Osman said: “Javi Gracia was brought in to try and give them a bit more defensive stability.

“It’s been anything but that in recent weeks. They’ve conceded a ridiculous amount of goals, they’ve lost game after game, all five in April, and they’ve become so easy to play against.

“The midfielders, it’s [Weston] McKennie who gets back, surely he’s got to work ever so hard to block shots in the Premier League. You’ve got to make it as difficult as possible.

“But I don’t think he tries hard enough to stop that shot [from Jefferson Lerma].”

The £36,000-a-week midfielder is only on loan at Elland Road until the end of the season.

They have the option to make his move permanent for £30m in the summer.

Photo by STEVE BARDENS/AFP via Getty Images

Right now, his performances won’t have convinced many at the club to spend such a large fee on the 24-year-old.

If Leeds end up being relegated, then there’s simply no way they could afford such a deal.

Osman’s analysis of McKennie’s performance highlights a worrying trend at Leeds.

Players are rushing to get forward, but leaving huge gaps when those attacks break down.

It’s leaving their back line and Illan Meslier very vulnerable, and the young French goalkeeper is struggling enough as it is.

McKennie’s Premier League credentials have already been questioned since his arrival.

He’s got just a few games left to prove his signing hasn’t been a failure.

