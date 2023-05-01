Danny Mills claims £10m Leeds player keeps going missing











Danny Mills has said that Marc Roca keeps going missing in Leeds United matches recently.

Mills was assessing the club’s fortunes on TalkSPORT (1/5 8:42am) after another horrendous defeat.

Javi Gracia’s side would have pinpointed their trip to Bournemouth as one of their best chances of picking up three points.

Their recent form has been very poor, but a visit to the Vitality Stadium looked on paper to be one of their easiest fixtures before the end of the season.

Unfortunately, they severely underestimated their hosts yesterday.

A Jefferson Lerma brace in the first-half was exactly what Bournemouth deserved.

Weston McKennie was criticised for his role in the first goal, and didn’t escape Mills’s wrath either.

It went from bad to worse after Patrick Bamford’s consolation goal as Leeds continued to leak goals.

A 4-1 defeat flattered Leeds, and Mills highlighted Marc Roca’s role in their latest poor performance.

The £10m midfielder started the season well, but his downturn in form has coincided with some shocking results for the Whites.

An immediate turnaround is now required to avoid dropping down into the Championship.

Mills critical of Leeds midfielder Roca

Talking about the issues at Leeds right now, Mills said: “You’re 45 minutes every day on organisation on the training ground. Where do we need to be on the pitch in this type of scenario?

“Stay compact and get your two holding midfielders in front of you. I think that’s a massive problem for Leeds, their players in midfield go missing.

“[Marc] Roca the other night was, well I don’t know where he was playing, it certainly wasn’t holding midfield.

“And that happened a lot under [Marcelo] Bielsa when Kalvin Phillips was missing in that position, they were so, so open.”

Mills highlighted Roca’s recent poor form, but in reality, he could have a picked on a number of Leeds players.

Under Javi Gracia performances have arguably got worse than they were when Jesse Marsch was in charge.

With four games left, Gracia’s position at the club is being called into question.

It would be a huge decision to sack him now with so little time left in the season.

