Roy Keane suggests Bukayo Saka is good enough to play for Real Madrid











Arsenal face rivals Manchester United this afternoon in what could be a huge game in the Premier League title race.

Speaking on Sky Sports (22/1 1:48pm) ahead of the match, Roy Keane was full of praise for Bukayo Saka.

The 21-year-old winger has been one of the players of the season for Arsenal.

Having started every league match this season, Saka already has six goals and seven assists.

A regular for club and country, the right winger will be dreaming of leading his boyhood club to an unlikely league title.

Rio Ferdinand suggested that he’d been the young player of the season so far, and it’s hard to argue against that.

His directness has caused many full-backs issues so far this campaign, with Ryan Sessegnon being his latest victim.

Keane has suggested that Saka would be good enough to play for any of Europe’s elite clubs, including Real Madrid.

It would be impossible to imagine Mikel Arteta ever letting him leave even if the Spanish giants were interested.

Saka good enough for Real Madrid – Keane

Speaking ahead of Arsenal’s clash with Manchester United, Keane was asked about the 21-year-old.

“Well from the selfish point-of-view, when you’re the manager, you want a young player like that to have an effect on the game,” Keane said.

“For such a young player, he’s already had a lot of big experiences.

“He’s already got his hands on a trophy with Arsenal in the FA Cup, he’s had a big disappointment with England in terms of missing the penalty, and he got a lot of criticism for that.

“But, he’s bounced back well, which shows a good side to him, and the key is for the player himself, he looks like he goes out and enjoys the game.

“He seems like a really nice lad away from the game which always helps, but when he’s playing he can beat a man.

“And when you’re playing for the big clubs, you need one or two players who can beat a man because that changes the picture, it gives you a much better chance of winning football matches.

“He’s obviously a lot more consistent, I like everything about him.

“He could go to any of the big clubs in Europe and go and play for them, including the Real Madrid’s of this world, I think he’s that good.

“I think he’s fantastic, he’ll only get better as long as he’s got a sensible head on him.

“What a talent, I love watching him.”

TBR View – Would be massive surprise to see Saka leave

The £70,000-a-week winger is currently in discussions about extending his stay at The Emirates.

Spanish outlet Sport did suggest before the World Cup that Real Madrid were watching Saka. However, nothing has ever come of that interest.

Alongside Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba, the trio are clearly seen as the future of Arsenal.

Even if Saka is good enough to play for Real Madrid, it would be a surprise to see him want to leave.

Arsenal are getting better and better every week under Arteta, and are all-but-guaranteed a return to the Champions League.

Keane hasn’t suggested that Saka wants to go, but it’s a testament to his ability that he thinks he’s good enough to play for any top club.

Saka is very much a player Arsenal could build their side around for years to come.

