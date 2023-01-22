Rio Ferdinand thinks Buyako Saka has been the young player of the season











Arsenal face another tough challenge today as they welcome Manchester United to The Emirates.

They’ll be looking to avenge their only league defeat of the season that they suffered at Old Trafford.

Rio Ferdinand has been speaking on his YouTube channel, and named his combined XI between the two clubs.

Arsenal are the team to beat in the league this season, and have an five-point lead over Manchester City right now.

Mikel Arteta has a settled starting line-up that are playing some incredible football.

Photo by Craig Mercer/MB Media/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag’s side are also in great form, but will be reeling after dropping two points at Crystal Palace.

One of the players Ferdinand had to select in his combined side was Arsenal winger Bukayo Saka.

The £70,000-a-week attacker has been absolutely sensational this season.

He’s arguably the first name on the team sheet for Arteta, and will be hoping to get on the score sheet again today.

Ferdinand blown away by Arsenal’s Saka this season

Ferdinand was full of praise for the 21-year-old ahead of today’s match, saying: “[He’s] my young player of the year Saka. He is a joke.

“He’s direct with the ball, but we saw again at the weekend against Spurs, his running off-the-ball, he runs from outside to in against the full-back.

“This is what I think separates him from a lot of wide players, he doesn’t just want the ball to feet the whole time.

“And he becomes a threat in both ways, either to feet when he gets it, he turns and faces you and wants to run at you, he can come inside or go down the line.

“Or, he’ll run in behind you without the ball.”

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Saka displayed his impressive skill in the North London Derby, making Ryan Sessegnon’s life a nightmare.

It was his cross that Hugo Lloris palmed into his own net, and Sessegnon, and later Ivan Perisic, didn’t know how to deal with him.

Saka is getting better and better for Arsenal, and Ferdinand may be worried about how his former side deal with him.

Arsenal are by no means a one-man team though, and if they concentrate too much on Saka, the likes of Gabriel Martinelli or Martin Odegaard may punish them instead.

