West Ham United are now interested in signing towering centre-back Jonathan Tah this summer.

That’s according to journalist Dharmesh Sheth, who was speaking to Give Me Sport about David Moyes’s plans.

The summer transfer window can get going at the London Stadium now after the departure of Declan Rice.

It’s a huge blow to lose their club captain, but the fee they’ve received for Rice should allow them to sign several players this summer.

A midfielder has to be the priority and the likes of Joao Palhinha and James Ward-Prowse are two of their current targets.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

However, it looks like Moyes is also keen to sign at least one centre-back this summer.

West Ham are now interested in Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah and might have an advantage in negotiations.

New sporting director Tim Steidten will be well aware of Tah’s ability, given he’s just joined the club from Leverkusen.

West Ham interested in Tah

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Sheth said: “I think defensive-wise, West Ham may be looking to strengthen.

“[Jonathan] Tah from Leverkusen, who signed a new contract in 2021 when [Tim] Steidten was at the club.

“[Perr] Schuurs from Torino is another player that West Ham United look like they’re interested in.”

West Ham may be confident they can sign Tah this summer, but it could have been even more straightforward.

The 27-year-old dreams of playing in the Premier League and so a move to the London Stadium will be intriguing for him.

However, he also had a release clause in his contract, but it expired last week.

Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Steidten would have known this and West Ham being interested in Tah could have been connected to the fact they were aware of how much he would have cost.

The delays in Arsenal completing a deal for Rice may explain why they didn’t try and activate that clause.

The relationship Steidten has with Leverkusen should still benefit any negotiations West Ham have over Tah.

The centre-back is a German international and a strong passer but doesn’t win as many headers as he should considering his six-foot-four frame.

West Ham may be better off making their interest in Manchester United defender Harry Maguire more concrete.