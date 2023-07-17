West Ham have now made verbal offer for club’s ‘amazing’ captain; nine PL goals last season

West Ham United have now made a verbal offer for James Ward-Prowse as David Moyes now focuses on strengthening his midfield ranks.

That is according to the Daily Mail’s Transfer Confidential, which notes that the Hammers are also interested in the likes of Joao Palhinha, Denis Zakaria and Edson Alvarez.

West Ham are certainly going to be one of the teams to watch in the transfer window following the departure of Declan Rice. Of course, they have secured a record fee for the England international.

West Ham have made verbal offer for Ward-Prowse

There is an opportunity for the Irons to move forward if they make the right signings. But it is absolutely imperative that they find the right replacements in the middle of the park.

And it seems that they have now made their first move for James Ward-Prowse. The Daily Mail reports that West Ham have made a verbal offer for the Southampton skipper.

It is not clear whether they have had any success in their bid to sign the 28-year-old. But you would imagine that the Saints will be digging their heels in to try and keep their captain.

Previous reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that Russell Martin’s men want £40 million for Ward-Prowse. West Ham meanwhile, value the England international at £20 million. So clearly, there is some distance between the two.

It would be a very decent signing if they could bring Ward-Prowse to the London Stadium. He is older than Rice. And his arrival may not really capture the imagination of the Hammers fans. But he has been a consistent goalscorer for the Saints.

In fact, he has found the back of the net 27 times across the last three Premier League campaigns. And he is so rarely injured. So he could definitely be an ‘amazing‘ signing if West Ham can agree a deal from here.