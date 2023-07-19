West Ham keen on £50m star who’s played alongside Jarrod Bowen before

West Ham United have been heavily linked with Manchester United’s Harry Maguire in recent days.

The Independent reported at the weekend that the Hammers have a tentative interest in the England international.

i Sport, meanwhile, has claimed that the prospect of linking up with David Moyes ‘appeals’ to Maguire.

Photo by Daniel Chesterton/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

West Ham have just sold Declan Rice, which has reportedly boosted their coffers by £100million right away.

The Hammers will now be looking to bolster their ranks in order to build on a very interesting 2022-23 campaign.

West Ham ultimately survived Premier League relegation and also won the Europa Conference League trophy.

As well as looking for new midfielders, the Hammers are apparently looking to strengthen their defensive ranks,

This is according to journalist Paul Brown, who provided an update on the West Ham state of play on GiveMeSport.

He feels that West Ham have a good chance of signing a player who has just lost the captaincy at Man United.

“I think West Ham are in buying mode now,” said Brown. “I don’t think it’s just midfielders they want.

“There’s definitely an interest in Harry Maguire who, having just lost the captaincy at Manchester United, may be considering his future. We’ll see.”

The Red Devils have slapped a £50million price tag on the defender, according to the Manchester Evening News.

Our view

West Ham have been handed an outstanding opportunity to really kick on after ending last season on a high note.

Winning the UECL and qualifying for the Europa League will have given the Hammers a boost in terms of attracting good players.

In addition, the money they made up front from selling Rice means they can really invest in their squad this summer.

Admittedly, the prospect of Maguire joining the Hammers has been met with a mixed reaction.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

He made a huge name for himself at Leicester, earning himself an £80million move to Man United.

England boss Gareth Southgate also rates Maguire highly.

However, things haven’t gone well for Maguire in a Man United side that has been in transition these last few years.

That said, let’s not forget how highly rated he was previously.

Indeed, Pep Guardiola reportedly wanted him to replace Vincent Kompany at Manchester City.

A change of scenery would be the best thing for him, and West Ham could well revive his career.

He has played alongside Jarrod Bowen before so the Hammers star could well help him settle in at the club.