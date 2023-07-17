Now every chance West Ham sign ‘special’ £20m PL player this summer – journalist

Journalist Alex Crook has suggested that he has been told recently that there is every chance that West Ham get a deal done for Fulham star Joao Palhinha.

Crook was speaking on talkSPORT as the Hammers continue their pursuit of the Portuguese following the sale of Declan Rice to Arsenal.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

Joao Palhinha appears to be a top target for David Moyes in this window. Of course, it is absolutely imperative that West Ham strengthen in their midfield after selling Rice.

West Ham in with a good chance of sealing Joao Palhinha deal

Unfortunately for the Irons, it is not going to be easy to land Palhinha. According to The Athletic, West Ham have already seen a £45 million bid for the Fulham star rejected.

Photo by Carlos Rodrigues/Getty Images

Interestingly, The Athletic noted that the Irons are not optimistic about their chances of signing the 28-year-old. But Crook has told a different story, with one source suggesting that West Ham may be on course to get their man.

“This is a worry for Fulham if they do lose him. I think £40 million will very much be the starting point. Obviously, Fulham will work upwards. But I was told yesterday there is every chance this deal gets done,” he told talkSPORT.

If Palhinha was able to replicate his form for Fulham with West Ham, there is absolutely no question that he would be an unbelievable signing for the Irons.

He was a revelation for Marco Silva’s side last year. In fact, it is staggering that Fulham were able to secure his signature for just £20 million.

He has only just turned 28, so he has plenty of time left at his peak. And that should excite West Ham fans at such a crucial point in their recent history.

Obviously, selling Rice is a blow. But the money his departure has brought in gives West Ham the chance to move forward if they bring the right players in.

Palhinha has been labelled a ‘special‘ player in the past. So he would certainly be an exciting addition.