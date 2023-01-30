West Ham transfer news: Fulham's Kevin Mbabu now under consideration before deadline day











West Ham United are now considering a move for Fulham defender Kevin Mbabu before deadline day.

That’s according to Give Me Sport, who believe David Moyes is very interested in bringing in a right-back.

Although he barely played for the first-team, it looks like Harrison Ashby is set to leave the club.

It leaves a gap in the squad for a right-back, and Mbabu could be the player to fill that gap.

Mbabu is a Swiss international with 22 caps, and signed for Fulham in the summer from Wolfsburg.

He arrived at Craven Cottage in a deal worth £6.4m, but things haven’t gone to plan for the 27-year-old this season.

Mbabu signed for Fulham to boost his chances of going to the World Cup with Switzerland.

However, he started the season as back-up to Kenny Tete, who has had a great campaign for Fulham.

When he picked up an injury, Marco Silva preferred forward Bobby De Cordova-Reid in the right-back role.

Mbabu has since been absent from Fulham’s matchday squads for some time, and now a move to West Ham could be on the cards.

West Ham eyeing move for Mbabu

Give Me Sport believe Mbabu is one of a number of defenders the Hammers are considering.

‘They continue to look at right backs too with Tottenham’s Djed Spence, Fulham’s Kevin Mbabu and Aston Villa’s Calum Chambers some of the names under consideration.’

West Ham currently have Ben Johnson, Vladimir Coufal and Thilo Kehrer available at right-back.

Johnson has played just nine minutes since the World Cup, being an unused substitute in every other game so far.

Coufal has been Moyes’ first choice since the mid-season break, but his performances have dipped this season.

Kehrer has also received criticism this campaign, and is also needed as cover at centre-back.

It hasn’t worked for Mbabu at Fulham, but he could be given another go at the Premier League with West Ham.

Djed Spence is another option Give Me Sport have suggested, but Tottenham’s right-back dilemma took another twist today.

Spence was supposed to be available on loan, under the assumption Pedro Porro would be signing for Spurs.

However, that deal might now be off, leaving Spence in limbo.

