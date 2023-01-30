Romano says Tottenham remain in talks to sign Pedro Porro











Fabrizio Romano has suggested on Twitter that Tottenham Hotspur will still continue to hold talks with Sporting over a potential deal for Pedro Porro today after it was claimed that a move for the right-back is now off.

It has appeared that Porro is Spurs’ top target for this window. And after weeks of speculation, it seemed that the Spaniard was on the verge of making the move to North London.

However, David Ornstein told The Athletic on Monday that the move was off after Sporting changed the terms of a potential deal despite telling the 23-year-old that he could move to the Premier League.

Romano says Tottenham remain in Porro talks

It is a crushing blow for Antonio Conte and Tottenham. But perhaps, there may still be scope for a deal to be done.

Romano has now taken to Twitter and noted that Porro had a medical booked for today. Interestingly, the journalist added that discussions will still be held after Sporting changed the conditions.

Here is what Romano has now posted…

Pedro Porro 🚨⚪️ #THFC Tottenham had medical tests booked today in order to complete the deal, agreed on Saturday as player said goodbye to the fans. Sporting changed details/conditions of the deal right before signing documents. Talks continue today to resolve the issues.

Tottenham fans would be forgiven for wondering what they must have done sometimes. It has been another tricky window for the club, with only Arnaut Danjuma arriving so far.

Signing Porro would have been a very good way to end the month on a high. And now, that is very much in the balance.

It is a huge setback. Right wing-back has been a problem throughout Conte’s tenure, with none of Emerson Royal, Matt Doherty or Djed Spence able to stamp an authority on the role.

It seemed that Porro would address those issues. However, Tottenham have real work to do to get a deal done.

Spurs are up against it. But at least, the talks are not yet over entirely.