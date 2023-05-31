'He's done amazing': CEO admits he could sell his £40m star player after claims Tottenham want him











Southampton CEO Rasmus Ankersen has admitted that the club will consider selling James Ward-Prowse this summer out of respect for the Tottenham Hotspur target.

Ankersen was speaking to The Times following Southampton’s relegation to the Championship. It had been a miserable season for the Saints, who looked doomed for much of the year.

Of course, there were a handful of players who still managed to impress. And one, unsurprisingly, was their captain, James Ward-Prowse. The 28-year-old ended the year as their top goalscorer with nine goals to his name.

Reports from the Daily Mail have suggested that Tottenham are admirers of Ward-Prowse. And it would be no shock at all if they were one of several teams eyeing the midfielder.

If any relegated club is going to stand a chance of keeping a player of his calibre, it may well be Southampton and Ward-Prowse due to the connection he has with the team. However, Ankersen conceded that the Saints need to be realistic. And they may not stand in his way if a suitable bid comes in.

“Of course, we would love to keep him,” Ankersen told The Times. “He is Mr Southampton, he’s done amazing things. He will be in demand. If there is something that comes up that satisfies the club financially and satisfies James then out of respect we will have to have that conversation.”

It would appear that a suitable bid will be something around the £40 million mark. That is the figure The Sun alluded to in recent days.

And that could prove to be a real bargain. Ward-Prowse has been such a consistent performer for the Saints. In fact, he has scored 27 goals across the last three league campaigns. That is nine more than Richarlison in the same period of time.

Obviously, he is known for his set-piece ability. But he offers a real threat from open play. And Tottenham arguably need more of that from their midfielders. Spurs lost a lot after losing Rodrigo Bentancur to injury.

Clearly, the Southampton hierarchy hope that Ward-Prowse will be leading them back to the Premier League this time next year. But it is hard to see someone not making a substantial bid in the coming weeks.