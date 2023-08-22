West Ham have just agreed deal to sign ‘fearless’ player on cut-price deal

West Ham United have now agreed a cut-price deal to sign Stuttgart defender Konstantinos Mavropanos this summer.

That’s according to journalist Santi Aouna, who shared more information on the transfer on social media.

One of the positions West Ham have been looking to strengthen this summer is centre-back.

For a while, it looked like David Moyes wanted to bring Harry Maguire to the London Stadium.

However, no agreement could be reached between the player and the two clubs.

New director of football Tim Steidten wanted Jonathan Tah but it’s another Bundesliga journalist who appears to be on his way to the club.

West Ham have now agreed a deal to sign Konstantinos Mavropanos.

Photo by Catherine Steenkeste/Getty Images

The transfer appeared to be in doubt yesterday after concerns over his medical.

Those issues have now been resolved but not before West Ham renegotiated the transfer.

West Ham agree deal for Mavropanos

Posting on social media, Aouna said: “West Ham United and Stuttgart agreed new deal for Mavropanos. It’s finally a price well below the €20M [£17m] initially negotiated.

“The deal will finally go through despite these trouble moments.

“Yesterday, WH had detected problems during the medical and had even explored the possibility of other center back.”

It’s not ideal news to hear that the ‘fearless’ defender had issues during his medical.

Although it may have saved West Ham some cash, the club don’t need to add another injury-prone player to the squad.

Mavropanos has some experience in English football after his spell at Arsenal where he failed to break into the first-team.

He’s gone away to Stuttgart and performed well and now earned a return to the Premier League.

West Ham will be pleased to have completed a deal to sign Mavropanos and will hope he can hit the ground running at the London Stadium.

Photo by Harry Langer/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

He may have a tough time breaking into the team initially as Nayef Aguerd and Kurt Zouma have formed a strong partnership.

However, the Algerian international’s red card on Sunday has opened up a gap in the defence for their next game.

If Mavropanos nearly failed a medical then there’s no guarantee he’ll be ready to step straight into the team.

Given the number of domestic and European games West Ham have coming up this season, it makes sense to bring in some additional competition.