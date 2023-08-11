Romano shares why Manchester United haven’t let Maguire join West Ham yet

West Ham United are finally in full swing with regards to incoming transfers.

Edson Alvarez has already joined the Hammers and James Ward-Prowse could potentially arrive today.

West Ham are also closing in on the signing of Harry Maguire from Manchester United.

However, that deal hasn’t gone through yet, despite Man United accepting the Hammers’ proposal earlier this week.

Fabrizio Romano has now taken to Twitter with an update on the Maguire to West Ham hold-up.

He says the Red Devils want to pick a favourite candidate to replace Maguire and start talks before letting him go.

Our view

This news probably won’t go down tremendously well with West Ham, given their Premier League season is starting tomorrow.

Had Man United allowed him to get the ball rolling as soon as they accepted the bid, done the medical, unveiling and son on, there’s a chance he might’ve played against Bournemouth.

Obviously that won’t be the case, and with Chelsea coming up next weekend, West Ham will hope there are no more delays to the Maguire deal.

The Hammers will be eager to kick on after winning the Europa Conference League last season, and finally reinforcements are making their way to the London Stadium.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Maguire will be a solid replacement. He is a top player who sadly hasn’t had the best of times in recent years, and needs a change of scenery. West Ham are a good club for him to reignite his career.

Hopefully Maguire does make the move soon and goes back to his “unbelievable” best in claret and blue.