West Ham United will be looking elsewhere to bolster their defensive ranks after the Harry Maguire deal fell through.

The Hammers had been pursuing the England international over the past few weeks, but that’s no longer the case.

According to multiple sources including The Guardian, West Ham grew tired of waiting for Maguire to decide.

Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

The Manchester United defender had agreed personal terms with the Hammers, and his club seemed willing to sell.

However, West Ham were reportedly waiting for Maguire to agree a payoff from the Red Devils.

The Hammers appear to have had enough and have pulled the plug on a move for the 30-year-old, as per the report.

According to The Guardian’s Jacob Steinberg, West Ham have now been offered the chance to sign Jonathan Tah.

The Bayer Leverkusen defender is said to be a target for the Hammers, along with teammate Odilon Kossounou.

On Twitter, Steinberg specifically mentioned that Tah had been offered to West Ham.

Still on the subject of transfers, the Hammers are apparently considering a move for Nottingham Forest’s Brennan Johnson.

Our view

Tah is a really good shout for West Ham, and Moyes should not pass up the opportunity to sign him.

At 27, the 6ft 4in colossus is very much in his prime, and he has considerable experience at the highest level.

Tah has clocked up over 300 senior appearances for Leverkusen and has also won 16 caps for Germany.

Joachim Low previously deemed him a “physically strong and very quick” defender for whom “everything is possible”.

As well as being very talented, Tah’s height and physicality will certainly stand him in good stead in the Premier League.

Photo by Marco Steinbrenner/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Indeed, there have been comparisons to Virgil van Dijk and Dayot Upamecano, two of the best defenders in the game.

Better still, West Ham wouldn’t have to pay too much for Tah. He reportedly has an €18million (around £16million) release clause.