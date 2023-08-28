West Ham could now try and sign ‘special’ £40m PL player before deadline day

West Ham United could still try and sign Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay before deadline day.

A report from Football Transfers has shared more information about the Scottish international’s future.

It has taken some time, but it now looks like West Ham have done brilliantly in the transfer window.

Losing Declan Rice was always going to be tough to deal with, but they’ve used the £105m they sold him for well.

James Ward-Prowse has hit the ground running with two assists and a goal already while Edson Alvarez had a great full debut against Brighton.

Konstantinos Mavropanos and Mohammed Kudus will hope to make their debut at the weekend against Luton Town and they could be joined by at least one more new face.

After courting Scott McTominay earlier in the window, West Ham still want to sign the 26-year-old.

He might not be the only Man United player who heads to the London Stadium with Harry Maguire still in their sights.

David Moyes is a big fan of both players but getting both deals over the line in the next few days won’t be easy.

West Ham still want to sign McTominay

The report from Football Transfers suggests that West Ham could revisit moves for Maguire and McTominay.

Erik ten Hag wants to sell both players but needs to bring in replacements before allowing either player to leave.

Maguire is more likely to be a loan deal at this stage, but West Ham could sign McTominay on a permanent deal.

The ‘special’ midfielder has been valued at £40m this summer.

If Manchester United bring in a replacement soon then they could lower that number to avoid being stuck with him in the squad when he’s unlikely to feature.

Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images

However, if nobody comes in at Old Trafford then West Ham may have to increase their offer to bring him in.

After signing Ward-Prowse and Alvarez there is less need for West Ham to sign McTominay.

Their Europa League campaign is going to stretch their squad but compared to just a few weeks ago, there’s less need to sign the Scot.