‘Flipping fantastic’: Anton Ferdinand and Danny Murphy hail £30m West Ham player

West Ham United midfielder James Ward-Prowse has earned big praise from Anton Ferdinand and Danny Murphy.

The two pundits were speaking on FIVE about the Hammers summer signing, who’s made the perfect start to life in East London.

West Ham signed Ward-Prowse from Southampton in a reported £30million deal just last week.

The 28-year-old made his debut against Chelsea and things couldn’t have gone any better for him.

Ward-Prowse provided two assists for his teammates en route to a 3-1 victory over the West Londoners.

He created the opener with a trademark set-piece delivery.

The, he then played a delightful chipped through-ball for Michail Antonio, who netted the second.

Ferdinand could barely believe how good Ward-Prowse’s ball for Antonio was.

“Everyone talks about his delivery, set plays and free kicks and stuff,” began the former West Ham ace.

“The second goal the ball that he played was flipping fantastic by the way!”

Murphy added: “He’s got more than this, he’s got more than the set plays.

“All he’s lacking is that power, that real speed (on the ball) but he makes up for it.

“He gets around the pitch, and he’s got a game intelligence. You don’t see him get done, people don’t run off the back of him.

“He’s honest as the day’s long, he’s a great signing and that’s why I was saying a couple weeks ago, just get it done!”

Our view

It’s amazing how quickly things can change in football.

Just a few weeks ago, West Ham weren’t in a great position. They had lost Declan Rice and Gianluca Scamacca, and hadn’t signed anyone yet.

Then, the signings came. Edson Alvarez, Ward-Prowse, and Konstantinos Mavropanos. More should be on the way.

It’s no surprise really. West Ham are the reigning Europa Conference League champions, playing in the Europa League, based in London, and have a great history and fanbase.

Players were always going to come. It was just a matter of time. And it’s best to take your time and move for the right players than bring in panic buys.