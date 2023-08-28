Manchester United defender Harry Maguire is now apparently open to a loan move amid rumours West Ham United could try to sign him again.

The Englishman has fallen down the pecking order at Old Trafford. Erik ten Hag clearly doesn’t see him as the first-choice anymore, and he has been heavily linked with a move away as a result.

Fabrizio Romano and Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth share the latest.

It really did look like Harry Maguire would leave Manchester United and join West Ham earlier in the window after the two sides agreed a deal.

Many felt that would’ve been a great move for all parties involved, but the defender turned that offer down at the time.

All signs have since pointed towards Maguire staying at Old Trafford, but Romano suddenly claimed last night that he is now open to a loan exit away from Manchester United.

He said on Kick: “On Maguire, there is some possibility on a potential last-minute move. Harry Maguire, from what I’m hearing in the last 24-48 hours, is now open to making a potential loan move out of Manchester United.

“This is something new, this is not something they were considering in June and July. Now, Maguire could be open to a loan move.

“But the problem now is on United’s side because if they let Maguire leave on loan, Man United have to find a replacement with 4-5 days (left), on a loan deal. This is not easy at all. So, Man United are not convinced about a loan for Harry Maguire.”

Sky Sports journalist Dharmesh Sheth then claimed on X that West Ham could try their luck again.

He tweeted: “West Ham United considering whether to go back in for Manchester United defender Harry Maguire. They had £30m deal agreed earlier this month, only for Maguire to decide to stay & fight for his place. It’s thought West Ham exploring loan deal.”

TBR View:

This is yet another twist in what has been a long transfer saga.

It has been clear for a while now that Manchester United don’t see Harry Maguire as a key player anymore. It has also been clear that David Moyes would love him at West Ham.

A move looked straightforward when the two sides agreed a deal, but the player’s decision caused it to collapse. Now, it could be back on, but it’s still very difficult.

We just can’t see Manchester United allowing this to happen without finding a replacement, and that won’t be easy to do this late in the window.