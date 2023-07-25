‘Unbelievable’ player now has his heart set on a move to West Ham

Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse is keen to join West Ham United this summer.

That’s according to the Evening Standard who claim the England international wants to remain in the Premier League.

Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images

Ward-Prowse’s boyhood club Southampton were relegated from the top flight last season having finished bottom.

And whilst the 28-year-old midfielder has only ever played for the side, he’s now keen to try a new challenge in the Premier League.

With Declan Rice departing the club earlier in the summer for £105m, West Ham are now in the market for a new midfield leader.

Ward-Prowse of course fits that bill and David Moyes is said to have a long-standing interest in the player.

And as part of the deal midfielder Flynn Downes could move in the opposite direction to the South Coast.

West Ham have a long list of midfield targets this summer which also includes England’s Conor Gallagher.

Tottenham Hotspur are said to be the front-runners for the player but West Ham definitely haven’t given up their interest.

West Ham have had an opening bid of £40m rejected for Gallagher with Chelsea wanting closer to £50m.

And bids from Moyes’ side don’t stop there, they’ve also had a £45m offer rejected for Fulham’s Joao Palhinha, a move now complicated by a shoulder injury.

Ward-Prowse is keen to join West Ham this summer

It’s up for debate as to who is West Ham’s preferred midfielder this summer, and it is thought they could move for more than one option.

Nonetheless, James Ward-Prowse is hoping he’s in the East London club’s future.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

‘Unbelievable’ Ward-Prowse does seem a sensible move for the Hammers, and not only because of his excellent set-piece ability.

The Southampton captain is a real leader and could help fill the dressing room void left by Declan Rice.

Rice himself played an important role in replacing a voice lost in Mark Noble when he retired in recent years.

West Ham’s recruitment this summer is a balancing act between recruiting excellent players, but also the right personalities.

Any season post-Declan Rice is going to be tough, but with good players linked and UEFA Europa League football secured, there’s reason for optimism.