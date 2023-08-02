West Ham coaches really impressed by £15m player during pre-season training

West Ham United coaches have been really impressed with forward Danny Ings during pre-season training.

The club shared a video on YouTube of the players hard at work getting ready for the upcoming Premier League campaign.

West Ham currently have their work cut out with the league season fast approaching.

Concerns over a lack of incomings are starting to grow among fans, especially after Declan Rice’s departure.

They appeared to be close to making their first signing with Carlos Borges expected to sign from Manchester City.

However, it now looks like Ajax have hijacked that deal which will be disappointing for David Moyes.

It may mean they’re more willing to negotiate a deal for Edson Alvarez although progress has been slow for West Ham in that deal.

It means the club currently have to concentrate on getting the most out of their current squad.

West Ham coaches are very pleased with Danny Ings right now who has been impressing in training.

The £15m forward could establish himself as the club’s first-choice striker next season if he can stay fit.

Photo by TREVOR COLLENS/AFP via Getty Images

Ings impressing in West Ham training

In the video shared by West Ham, the players are taking part in small-sided one-against-one matches, and Danny Ings was up against Tomas Soucek.

Backed into a corner by the large Czech midfielder, he used a wonderful piece of skill to flick the ball past Soucek and score in the open goal, with the coach shouting, “Well done Danny.”

The game then resets with Soucek given the ball, Ings is blocking him well, with the coach shouting, “Good defending”, but the midfielder eventually gets the better of him and scores into the empty net.

Ings signed from Aston Villa in January with Gianluca Scamacca’s fitness and future at the club being questioned.

The Italian could still move on this summer, which may offer more opportunities to Ings.

He only scored twice in the league after his move but has proven throughout his career he can score in the Premier League.

Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images

Michail Antonio has also been linked with a move away from the London Stadium.

It seems unlikely Moyes will allow two strikers to leave this summer, especially given the difficulty they’re facing making new signings.

Ings hitting top form could be vital to West Ham this season and his performances in training suggest he’s up for the challenge.

All eyes will be on the starting XI Moyes picks against Bournemouth next weekend.