West Ham ace has ‘already accepted to join’ Champions League club – Romano

West Ham have already lost Declan Rice and it looks like Gianluca Scamacca could be on the way out of the club as Inter Milan want to sign him.

In the Premier League, West Ham are the only team yet to make a signing this summer. With them losing a key player and in the Europa League next season, this needs to change.

Scamacca has been attracting a lot of interest throughout the summer and past reports had linked him with Roma. Now it seems like Inter Milan lead the race and the player is keen on the move.

Romano tweeted the latest on Scamacca’s future. He said: “Inter next bid for Gianluca Scamacca will be in the region of €25m and it will could include add-ons, agreement expected to be reached in the next days with West Ham. Scamacca has already accepted to join Inter and new round of talks has been scheduled.”

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

Scamacca wants West Ham exit

The ‘unbelievable‘ player has exciting potential but sadly he has struggled in the Premier League under David Moyes.

Typically, the Hammers manager has preferred Michail Antonio or Danny Ings. It is no shock he has gone for more reliable Premier League goal scorers as Scamacca only managed three last season.

Scamacca is only 24 years-old and clearly has potential. The fact that a top Champions League side in Inter Milan want to sign him emphasises this.

Sometimes a top player doesn’t work under a manager and this seems to be the case for Scamacca and Moyes. The style of the manager has been more direct whilst the Italian is great on the ball and building up the play at a slower pace.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

The fact that Scamacca has already accepted joining the Serie A side also emphasises that he would be happy to leave the club.

Now it is up to the Hammers to decide whether they want to accept an offer of around £21million for the Italian forward.