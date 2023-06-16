Leeds United were linked with two very ambitious managerial appointments upon relegation.

Indeed, Brendan Rodgers was said to be the 49ers’ number one target, but, as it emerged this week, he will not be getting the job.

Meanwhile, Graham Potter was also linked with Leeds. However, speaking on the Inside Elland Road Podcast, Graham Smyth has now been able to firmly deny these rumours.

The journalist says that while Leeds do like Potter and do admire him as a coach, he’s not seen as an attainable target, and thus, he’s not being considered at the moment.

Potter not the man for the job

Smyth shared what he knows about Potter.

“Leeds have moved on with their search, but it’s a similar situation with Graham Potter, people are getting a bit excited about Graham Potter, but it’s the same situation we’re told. Leeds like him, they admire him as a coach, but he’s not an attainable target in their consideration right now,” Smyth said.

No chance

It was exciting to think that Potter could’ve gone to Leeds after they were relegated to the Championship, but, in all honesty, this was never going to happen.

Yes, Potter’s stock is low after a dreadful spell at Chelsea, but the reality is that he was still the Chelsea manager very recently.

Despite his flaws, the ‘excellent’ manager is still highly-rated within the game, and one would imagine that it’s just a matter of time before another Premier League club come calling.

Crystal Palace have been linked, and once the new campaign begins and sacking season truly starts, Potter will be fielding calls from the Premier League left, right and centre.

If Potter is patient, he’ll be back in the Premier League in no time.